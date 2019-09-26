DeAndre Hopkins is fitting challenge for Panthers’ James Bradberry in contract season

(RE)MARKS on Panthers victory over the Arizona Cardinals Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In his four professional seasons, the Carolina Panthers haven’t exactly made life easy for James Bradberry.

After selecting Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he immediately was asked to fill in for departed All-Pro Josh Norman. In his first career game, he was asked to lock down Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas. And that’s without even getting into the gauntlet the NFC South has become, sporting three of the most physical and dominant pass-catchers in the entire league: Atlanta’s Julio Jones, Tampa’s Mike Evans and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas.

“Since the first game we’ve ever had with James, we locked him on Demaryius Thomas,” said safety Tre Boston, whose last season in Carolina was 2016 before returning this summer. “It’s been his role for forever now, since he literally stepped in here.”

During the past four seasons, there admittedly have been some growing pains.

After all, have you seen Jones’ highlight reel?

But now, in the midst of a contract season, Bradberry has arguably never played better. Through three games, opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry have just a 50.6 passer rating and 58.8 completion percentage. Most importantly, he’s yet to allow a touchdown.

As coaches will attest, Bradberry is finally using every inch of his 6-foot-1 frame to his advantage. Coupled with his improved technique, that’s paid dividends — including in Week 1, when he recorded his first interception of the season.

“The perfect example is the play he made in the Rams game,” coach Ron Rivera said. “He was in great position, the receiver went to run a crossing route, and he undercut it and used that length to get into the play.

“That’s what you look for in a guy like that. He has that ability.”

Now against Houston, Bradberry will look to continue that ascension against his greatest challenge to date this year: defending two-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Many casual football fans know Hopkins as a fantasy darling, but he’s taken his game to another stratosphere since the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017. Each of the past two seasons, he has recorded at least 96 catches for 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns. So far in 2019, he has been limited to two scores and 218 receiving yards, but he has the potential to go off at any time.

Bradberry isn’t planning to let that happen to him, though.

“He’s definitely an elite receiver in that Tier 1. I’m not gonna say who’s No. 1 or 2, but he’s up there,” Bradberry said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re on your P’s and Q’s. You’ve got to be ready for the ball to come your way, because you never know.”

Luckily for Bradberry, that NFC South trio has prepared him well for elite talents.

But the special thing that sets Hopkins apart from other top-end pass-catchers?

“He catches everything,” Boston said. “When it’s in his catch radius, he literally comes down with it somehow, someway: between-the-legs, one-handed, behind-the-back. He’s just one of the best.”

Bradberry concurred. Although Hopkins does have incredible speed and quickness, he said those ultimately are just tools.

What defines a receiver should be that exactly, Bradberry said — receiving.

“Anytime you see his highlights, you see a DB close to him, some way he’s coming down with the football,” Bradberry said. “That’s the ultimate goal as a receiver is to catch the football. That’s what makes you a great receiver.

“You don’t have to burn past anybody or anything; you just have to catch the ball.”

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington called Hopkins “unbelievable.” Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly said he’s a “monster.”

And yet, those are exactly the kind of players Bradberry has been tasked with guarding since his first day in the league.

Bradberry isn’t likely to see much reprieve from Hopkins, either. Cornerback Donte Jackson did not practice Wednesday with a groin injury, and in the case he’s unable to go Sunday, Bradberry may be forced to practically shadow Hopkins.

Again, that’s the Panthers’ standard for Bradberry. It’s also what he expects from himself, especially if he hopes Carolina will dole out for his services in free agency this coming spring.

So what if Hopkins does start making those circus catches, even against textbook coverage?

“It’s bittersweet because you know you’re in the right position, but when he comes down with the ball, it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day,” Bradberry said. “It’s definitely frustrating, but that’s when you’ve just got to line up and get ready for the next play.”