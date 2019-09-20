Panthers QB Cam Newton ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals with foot injury

Panthers Rivera responds to questions about Cam’s status Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to reporter questions about the status of quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Newton is trying to heal his left foot that was reinjured against Tampa Bay. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to reporter questions about the status of quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Newton is trying to heal his left foot that was reinjured against Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has officially been ruled out for the team’s game this weekend against Arizona, coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Kyle Allen, a second-year quarterback out of Houston who went undrafted, will start in Newton’s place.

“He’s actually come a long way, but the unfortunate part was last week we played on a short week, and the foot didn’t have enough time to completely come back, as far as I understand it,” Rivera said. “He worked through a lot of the soreness this week, felt pretty good at the end of the week, but it’s one of those things where we’ve just got to kind of wait it out and see how it is.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is to have another setback. So we want to make sure he is ready to roll and his foot can handle it.”

Rivera said that Newton will not make the trip with the team to Arizona, and instead will remain in Charlotte to receive treatment.

Rivera also said that safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin), tackle Brandon Greene (neck) and outside linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday. Defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder) and tight end Greg Olsen (back) are questionable, but the team is “cautiously optimistic” Short will be available. Olsen indicated this week he should be fine to play.

Newton has been recovering from a left-foot sprain he first sustained during Week 3 of the preseason and re-aggravated in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. Newton missed about a week’s worth of practice after the initial injury, but was a full participant in practice the week leading up to Carolina’s season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

He first appeared on the team’s official injury report Wednesday, when he missed his second consecutive practice. Newton also missed practice Thursday.

The team has yet to confirm the severity of Newton’s. He was still in a walking boot in the locker room Thursday.

Allen will earn his second career start, the first of which came in Week 17 last season after the Panthers had already shut Newton down for the year due to shoulder soreness and tightness. Allen accounted for three touchdowns in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“I expect (him) to come out and play with poise like he did last year when he got his opportunity,” Rivera said. “There’s a full game plan unlike during the preseason ... This is an opportunity to work with all the weapons we have on the offensive side of the ball, so I’m pretty excited about getting an opportunity to watch him play.

“Again, I feel very confident and very comfortable with who he is as a football player for us.”