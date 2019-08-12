Carolina Panthers training camp Day 13 – Quick highlights

Football

Panthers rookie Brian Burns talks about sacks and celebrations

Carolina Panthers rookie defensive end Brian Burns talks about getting sacks and his Spider Man-like celebrations, and other upcoming celebrations, after first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. By
SPARTANBURG

Monday marks the final day of training camp where the Panthers are practicing against themselves. Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll welcome the Buffalo Bills to town for joint workouts at Wofford College ahead of their Friday night preseason game at Bank of America Stadium. Follow along here for live updates from practice.

    10:07 a.m.: Kyle Allen running with the second team today. Finds Greg Olsen in the middle of the end zone during red zone drills. Bradberry’s coverage today has been top notch. — Brendan Marks.

    10:03 a.m.: Luke Kuechly ran back 20 yards to pick up a ball batted down on a passing drill. All-Pro and ball kid’s aide. — Rick Bonnell

    10:01 a.m.: James Bradberry with terrific coverage on DJ Moore in the end zone. Maybe PI, but James was tight on him. — Brendan Marks

    9:43 a.m.: John Matsko, who coaches the Panthers offensive linemen, is known as a stickler for precision in everything. Example: He just told 2 reserves to hold their padding bags right — by the handles, instead of the edges of the pads. Meticulous. — Rick Bonnell

    9:40 a.m.: Anyone who doubts Will Grier’s arm strength doesn’t know what in the heck they’re talking about. It explodes out of his hand, even on short routes. — Brendan Marks

    9:35 a.m.: RB Jordan Scarlett is going through team drills today. First time back in a while — has been out with a back issue. — Brendan Marks

    9:19 a.m.: Dennis Daley running with the 2’s at left guard before practice. Greg Little At left tackle.. — Brendan Marks

    9:12 a.m.: Morning, everyone. Players in shells today. Cam Newton not among them. Appears to be another scheduled rest day for QB1 before Bills arrive tomorrow. ... Looks like TE Ian Thomas will be off to the side again today. ... C Tyler Larsen in a ball cap today, so assuming he’ll either be working on the side or a rest day. — Brendan Marks

    Preseason schedule

    Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

    Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

    Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

    Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

    Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10

