Football

Carolina Panthers training camp Day 11 – Quick highlights

Gerald McCoy compliments Panthers QB Cam Newton

New Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy complimented QB Cam Newton, saying he was glad he no longer had to be the one tackling No. 1. By
Up Next
New Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy complimented QB Cam Newton, saying he was glad he no longer had to be the one tackling No. 1. By
SPARTANBURG

Practice for the sake of practice is almost over.. The Panthers open the NFL preseason Thursday at the Chicago Bears and are fine-tuning themselves with one final training camp practice Tuesday. Follow along for live updates from training camp in Spartanburg.

Refresh this page for the latest updates from Rick Bonnell and Scott Fowler.

Must-read training camp stories

  • Why Panthers QB Kyle Allen is ahead of Will Grier on the depth chart
  • Ever heard of Javien Elliott? He’s the biggest surprise of camp so far
  • Panthers wideout Torrey Smith talks football and guns
  • 8 things we’ve learned about the Panthers after 8 practices
  • Why Panthers gave Donte Jackson a light day as Luke Kuechly stepped up his work

    • Updates

    9:35 a.m.: Obada back at practice and there are a ton of vet days during Panthers’ last practice before Chicago game Thursday. — Scott Fowler

    9:17 a.m.: You know what is impressive about Panthers rookie Brian Burns? How little you hear about him. He is already so solid that when Ron Rivera is asked about Burns, he responds with a quick “He’s got this” sort of comment and moves on to next question. — Rick Bonnell

    Preseason schedule

    Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

    Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

    Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

    Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

    Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

    Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10

      Comments  