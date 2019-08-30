Football

NFL 2019: Carolina Panthers schedule

Observer Staff Report

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sept. 8Los Angeles Rams1 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 22at Arizona

4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 29at Houston1 p.m. (Fox)
Oct. 6Jacksonville1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 13at Tampa Bay (London)

9:30 a.m (NFLN)

Oct. 20BYE

Oct. 27at San Francisco

4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Nov. 3Tennessee1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 10at Green Bay1 p.m. (Fox)
Nov. 17Atlanta1 p.m. (Fox)
Nov. 24at New Orleans1 p.m. (Fox)
Dec. 1Washington1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 8at Atlanta1 p.m. (Fox)
Dec. 15Seattle1 p.m. (Fox)
Dec. 22at Indianapolis1 p.m. (Fox)
Dec. 29New Orleans1 p.m. (Fox)

Schedule subject to change

  Comments  