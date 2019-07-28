Kevin McNamara: Observers annually predict their downfall, but Patriots stay on top

The scene is one that leaves every player, or anyone with even an ounce of a grasp on New England Patriots football history, shaking their heads.

It is 9 o'clock in the morning and the masses are already packed into metal bleachers under the hot July sun. Thousands more fill nearby hillsides, and when Tom Brady and the boys jogged onto the field for the first practices of training camp, the shrieks and applause were straight out of a Beatles concert.

As practice continues, the crowds keep building. Some crafty fans find their way up the ramps of Gillette Stadium for a sweet view, while several hundred more line up outside the Patriots Pro Shop ready to fork over some big coin for their special piece of the team.

This is what Patriots training camp has become and it's a marvel. Those nice, comfortable days back when everyone was happy to live in dorms at Bryant College seem like forever ago.

"Our fan base is nothing short of amazing," veteran safety Duron Harmon said. "How they come out here, year after year, people all the way up in those stairways of the stadium. To see it just lets you know the support we have."

The scene must make veteran Patriots watchers shake their heads in amazement. This is the franchise that once played an exhibition "home game" in Memphis and came within a few fumbles of moving to St. Louis. Today, it's impossible to check in at camp and not appreciate how big NFL football has become in these parts.

That begs the question, is this the new normal or just a moment in time?

The answer lies in a question that's hovered over Foxborough for a few years now. Remember back in the summer of 2016 when the football world was predicting the demise of the Pats as their quarterback turned 39 years old?

Well, since then, all Brady has done is lead his team to a Super Bowl and earn MVP honors, win the NFL's MVP award and smash records in a shocking Super Bowl loss to the Eagles and then make the big throws late in a third consecutive Super Bowl and win over the Rams last February in Atlanta.

So, since Brady was nearing a cliff, ready to decline and about to be unseated by Jimmy Garoppolo, the legendary quarterback has passed the Pats to a 43-10 record, an 8-1 playoff mark, three Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies. You could make a case that the last three years just happened to be the greatest stretch of Brady's career. That he shook off a four-game suspension for Deflategate and played into February as a 39-, 40- and 41-year-old is certainly unprecedented and amazing, and who's to say things will change in 2019?

While the challenge intensifies as every year falls off the calendar, Brady is the glue that keeps this ship sailing. Some fans will quickly come to coach Bill Belichick's defense and cry foul. Bill is the best ever, no question, but if he was incapacitated for the next five months for some reason and Josh McDaniels was the head coach, don't you think the Patriots would still have a great chance at a Super Bowl berth?

Of course they would. Brady turns 42 next Saturday and this summer he doesn't have his all-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski to throw to. His loss is incalculable and certainly represents a missing brick in what will one day be a crumbling wall. That Julian Edelman will miss most of camp with a hand injury isn't comforting either, but Brady relishes what lies ahead.

"It's always challenging when you have significant changeover," Brady told the NFL Network after Saturday's practice. "I always say it's like climbing a mountain. Every time you climb the mountain, you start right at the bottom the next year. And you have a new group of climbers and different tools you can use."

Last season, Brady threw more interceptions (11) than he had in five seasons. He actually tossed more picks than TDs in three postseason games. While the AFC East remains pillow soft, the Pats aren't the favorites to go to the Super Bowl right now. The Vegas wags like the Kansas City Chiefs and their star QB, Patrick Mahomes.

We'll see about that one. What we do know is the Patriots are red hot in this market right now, just like they've been for going on 20 years now. If this is just a moment in time, embrace it and get in line for your Edelman and Hightower jerseys. Your team is loaded once again, so if you hear that the Patriots are nearing that proverbial cliff with their old-man quarterback sliding into mediocrity, nod your head and break out into a knowing smile.

The end may be near but it's not here yet.