Dave Hyde: Coach Brian Flores laying down new culture with Dolphins

Brian Flores entered his news conference on Saturday five minutes early at 9:15 a.m. It's a little thing, being early, something he got from his high school coach, an old-school type who got it from the older-school of Vince Lombardi.

But if you start collecting the threads of such little things you start to weave a bigger story of who Flores is and what he brings to the Miami Dolphins in these first practices of training camp.

He's instilled a 10:30 p.m. curfew, a first for these Dolphins players. He makes players run to the "Takes No Talent" wall after a mental mistake. He has the players running more for better conditioning.

"Running a whole lot more than we ever have," veteran defensive back Bobby McCain said.

And, yes, Flores is by nature an early-bird-gets-the-worm type. That brings him to the team needing this trait. So many players were late to meetings under predecessor Adam Gase that various ways to address the problem were tried and failed.

Players were fined. Players were called out. Players were even listed in the locker room (not before the media) to shame them. Or try to shame them. It didn't work.

This issue wasn't widely known, just as it wasn't a veteran like Reshad Jones was one of those too often late. But those inside the team knew it. When Flores addressed a Dolphins alumni group this offseason, one of his opening thoughts was his team would be on time.

"I think there's a lot that we're trying to accomplish here, and if we can get an extra minute here, an extra minute there, that could be the difference in getting fourth-and-1 and not getting fourth-and-1 – that minute," Flores said Saturday. "That's how important it is to me."

So in this and other little ways Flores was doing what any successful coach must. He's trying to set a culture and lay the foundation for success to take root.

There's no way to conclude it's working just three days into his first camp. Even then, it won't mean Flores is as success. There's the thought Mussolini got the trains running on time in Italy, for what that matters. Success involves bigger questions, like the team blueprint, talent and the big one at quarterback. Already you see the potential for these ideas clashing on the horizon.

To wit: Every decision general manager Chris Grier made during the offseason was with 2020 in mind. Drafts. Trades. Contracts. Free-agent signings – or, more to the point, not signings. Every chip has next year in mind.

But if 36-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to remain competitive in September, would Flores go with him rather than getting a future answer on 22-year-old Josh Rosen?

That's tomorrow's question. Today, you see Flores gets an important subject that Gase and Joe Philbin didn't in setting the culture or having players do so in a vacuum. Philbin got Bullygate from that.

Gase got an undisciplined team shown by regular tardiness and the league's second-worst penalized team his first two years. Only when Gase started taking penalties seriously in August of his third year, having players do push-ups for practice mistakes, did things start to change.

Flores has players doing something similarly high school-ish in running to the "Take No Talent" wall for practice penalties. But the message gets across.

"These are thing(s) I don't think are groundbreaking," Flores said.

They're simple traits the best teams have while the struggling teams wonder why they don't. It's not just football. Once, in his final season, NBA veteran Shane Battier was asked about, "The Heat Way" and if such a thing mattered – or what it even meant.

Battier put it in simple terms. When a practice is scheduled to start, every Heat player will have shoes laced, knee braces on and be standing at midcourt waiting to start.

Isn't that everywhere?

"You'd be surprised how few teams are like that," he said.

You won't be if you saw the Dolphins over recent years. Flores gets this much. He's in a learning curve as a first-year head coach. The day-to-day strain of this rebuild falls on him, as he'll be fielding a team with glaring holes.

But at least some common-sense ideas of coaching are back in this franchise. Being on time matters. Penalties won't be tolerated. Discipline counts.

It's too soon to say this franchise is back to the fixed ways of Don Shula, who once chased down a preseason sideline after a referee who pooh-poohed a five-yard penalty and spat, "Five yards is my life!"

But Flores showing up five minutes before his scheduled time is a good start.