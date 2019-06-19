Panthers training camp schedule is set. Make your plans for Spartanburg.

Ron Rivera on why Wofford is going to be a big deal this year, and the new SC facility Ron Rivera talks about the importance of Training Camp this year and about the Panthers' new facility in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron Rivera talks about the importance of Training Camp this year and about the Panthers' new facility in South Carolina.

We always knew the Carolina Panthers would be returning to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp this summer.

Now we know when, too.

The team released its entire training camp schedule on Tuesday, detailing everything that will happen after players move in July 24.

That all begins July 25, when the team hosts its annual kickoff party at Gibbs Field prior to that night’s first practice. The Panthers will have practice every day from June 25-29 before a one-day break on June 30. Practices will resume July 31 and Aug. 1.

The team makes a temporary return to Charlotte on Aug. 2 for Fan Fest. That will be fans’ first opportunity to see the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium this season, in addition to fireworks, a laser light show and other attractions. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Fan Fest, and the actual event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and go on sale Friday, July 12.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott (right) and Panthers coach Ron Rivera (left) will again share a field as the two teams share joint practices at training camp this summer. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The team also will hold joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13-14. The teams will play an exhibition in Charlotte at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, the second week of the preseason. The practices will be an opportunity to reconnect with a number of former Panthers, including Bills head coach Sean McDermott, tackle/guard Jeremiah Sirles, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

“The joint practices are an opportunity for us to get some quality work done,” coach Ron Rivera said in the team’s release. “We’ve done it before and had good success. They are high intensity workouts and give our players different looks against different people. There is a little bit more of a challenge, especially for the quarterbacks. I’m pretty excited about that.”

The team previously had joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions in 2000 and the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

That Aug. 14 practice with the Bills will also be the final workout of camp.

2019 Carolina Panthers Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, July 25 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 7 – 9 p.m. Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.





Monday, Aug. 5 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.





Monday, Aug. 12 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices schedule for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10.

2019 Carolina Panthers Schedule

PRESEASON

Aug. 8: at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1, Sept. 8: LA Rams, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2, Thursday, Sept. 12: vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 3, Sept. 22: at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4, Sept. 29: at Texans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 5, Oct. 6: Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6, Oct. 13: at Buccaneers (in London), 9:30 a.m. (Fox)

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8, Oct. 27: at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9, Nov. 3: Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10, Nov. 10: at Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 11, Nov. 17: Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 12, Nov. 24: at Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 13, Dec. 1: Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14, Dec. 8: at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 15, Dec. 15: vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 16, Dec. 22: at Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17, Dec. 29: Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)

All schedules subject to change