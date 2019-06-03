Report: Panthers to sign All-Pro DT Gerald McCoy to one-year deal

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) is set to sign with the Carolina Panthers, according to reports. AP file photo

The Carolina Panthers may have lost two former Pro Bowlers on defense from last season’s roster, but they just made one of the offseason’s most-notable signings.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will sign a one-year deal with the Panthers, per ESPN, reportedly worth $8.5 million. The decision comes after McCoy visited the Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns after the Bucs released him May 20.

The six-time Pro Bowler gives head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Eric Washington five defensive players with at least one Pro Bowl selection under their belt. Before the signing was announced, Rivera spoke briefly about the team’s visit with McCoy.

“I thought it was received very well,” Rivera said after a practice Monday. “Gerald is a solid football player and a guy we most certainly are interested in and would love to have here and be part of what we’re doing. He’s going through the process, so we’re just waiting patiently to see what the outcome is going to be.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A first-team All-Pro selection in 2013, McCoy has been one of the NFL’s most consistent interior defensive linemen since the Buccaneers took him third overall in 2010. His 54.5 career sacks and 79 tackles for a loss both rank fifth in the league since 2010.

Carolina cleared out nearly $9 million in cap space over the past week after Matt Kalil’s post-June 1 release took effect and wide receiver Torrey Smith agreed to restructure his contract.

“Carolina was a great fit for me. Being around the guys we just meshed & I love the instant chemistry we had,” McCoy texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “They hv a tradition of having a great defense. I love the players & I believe in #1. Rivera is a proven coach & can’t wait to get started.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



