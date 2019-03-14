Football

Carolina Panthers release left tackle Matt Kalil

By Jourdan Rodrigue

March 14, 2019 04:15 PM

Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Matt Kalil was released on Thursday. He will be designated as a post-June 1st cut. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

The Carolina Panthers have released left tackle Matt Kalil, a league source told the Observer on Thursday afternoon.

Kalil, 29, was about to enter the third year on a five-year, $55.5 million contract with the team. He missed the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp.

The source said that Kalil will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which saves the Panthers approximately $7 million against the 2019 salary cap.

However, the move still leaves the Panthers with about $14 million in dead money — the amount of salary cap space allocated to the released Kalil — between 2019 and 2020.

The team later confirmed the release.

This story will be updated.

