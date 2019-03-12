Longtime Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis finds a new football home

For many Carolina Panthers fans, it will be strange to not see longtime linebacker Thomas Davis rallying the defense prior to games on Sundays.
Davis, 35, will be doing that somewhere else in 2019. He announced Tuesday morning that he intends to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, just two months after the Panthers informed him they would not renew his expiring contract.
“Very happy that I’m going to be able to showcase my talents for the LA Chargers!” Davis wrote on Twitter. “Long way from home but I’m extremely excited about this opportunity!”
Davis was drafted by the Panthers in 2005. A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Davis also recovered from ACL tears three times through his 14-year career in Carolina. He finished his time with the Panthers with 1,111 tackles and 28 sacks.
In 2014, Davis was the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
His signing will become official at the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Panthers are slated to play the Chargers in 2020.
