Panthers re-sign core special teamer before free agency begins

The Carolina Panthers will return a core special-teamer and team captain in 2019.
Safety Colin Jones was signed to a two-year deal on Monday morning, a league source told the Observer. The team later announced the signing.
The deal is worth $2.6 million, according to a league source. Jones would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday had he not been re-signed.
Jones, 31, was voted by teammates as the Panthers’ special teams captain in 2018. He led the unit with six special teams tackles and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in punt coverage against the New York Giants in Week 5.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The 2019 season will be Jones’ ninth, and eighth in Carolina.
Comments