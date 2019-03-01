Source: Panthers don’t plan to extend WR Devin Funchess. Here’s why.

Carolina Panthers receiver Devin Funchess will become a free agent this spring, when the new league year begins on March 13.
Funchess’ camp and the Panthers have not even begun talks to extend his four-year rookie deal, a league source told the Observer on Friday.
Funchess also announced in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning that he is a free agent looking for a new team.
Funchess, 24, had an opportunity to take on a larger role on offense when former No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo in October 2017.
But inconsistent play in 2018, and the emergence of rookie receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers’ first-round pick last spring, put the writing on the wall for Funchess.
After his production and targets dipped following a Week 11 loss to Detroit, Funchess ultimately was a healthy scratch in the Panthers’ season finale at New Orleans.
This story will be updated.
