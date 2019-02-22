Carolina Panthers awarded compensatory draft pick. Here’s how they got it

The NFL announced which teams will receive compensatory picks in the 2019 draft on Friday afternoon.
The Carolina Panthers will receive a third-round compensatory pick, meaning they will have two third-round picks in this year’s draft.
The pick is No. 100 overall. Carolina holds the No. 16 overall pick, the No. 47 overall pick (round two), the No. 77 overall pick (round three), the No. 100 overall pick (round three, compensatory), the No. 115 overall pick (round four), the No. 154 overall pick (round five) and the No. 187 overall pick (round six).
The Panthers don’t have a seventh-round pick because they traded it to the Buffalo Bills in 2017.
Compensatory picks can be traded between NFL teams, according to a rule put in place ahead of the 2017 draft.
The Panthers’ formula for gaining the extra third-round pick weighed the losses of tight end Ed Dickson, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and guard Andrew Norwell in free agency last spring, with the gain of cornerback Ross Cockrell and defensive tackle Dontari Poe.
The highest round in which a compensatory pick can be awarded is the third.
The 2019 NFL draft begins on April 25.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @JourdanRodrigue
