Senior Bowl notebook: Charlotte well-represented as teams practice for first time

A day that began awkwardly closed on a familiar note for the Senior Bowl’s participants Tuesday — the first official day of practice for the annual showcase.
One-by-one, players stepped on stage Tuesday morning in front of hundreds of reporters and NFL scouts, executives and coaches as their heights and weights were recorded. Players spoke with the media shortly after the awkward morning routine before shipping off to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for their first practice.
Tuesday’s practices featured the expected “getting-to-know-you” period between quarterbacks and wide receivers, but there were several takeaway from both the North and South squads:
▪ Arizona State defensive lineman Renell Wren was so dominant during the North team’s practice that he eventually commanded a double team. He weighed in at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds but showed off a lightning-quick first step to match his powerful frame. Given the money they have dedicated to their interior defensive line, Wren is an unlikely target for the Panthers but could make some team very happy.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
— Charlotte is well-represented at the Senior Bowl. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury all graduated from high school in the Charlotte area and all three could be early-round picks. Jones said the NFL Draft Advisory Board gave him a first-round grade while Grier and Bradbury are both top-five rated players at their respective positions.
Clemson cornerback and William Amos Hugh graduate Mark Fields is also in Mobile this week and was clocked as the third-fastest player on either team Tuesday.
South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel participated in practice after skipping the Belk Bowl and looked as good as ever. He got open at will, whether he ran vertical, intermediate or short routes. UMass WR Andy Isabella turned heads with his footwork during the North team’s practice and West Virginia WR David Sills V showed off his vertical talents, beating his man over the top on consecutive one-on-one matchups.
— Several head coaches made appearances on the sideline during practice. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Penn State head coach James Franklin were present for Hunter Renfrow and Mark Fields and Trace McSorley, respectively. From the NFL ranks, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia were all in attendance.
Marcel Louis-Jacques: 704-358-5015, @Marcel_LJ
Comments