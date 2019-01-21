Football

Panthers to head overseas in 2019 for game against Buccaneers

By Jourdan Rodrigue

January 21, 2019 10:31 AM

Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada was born in Nigeria but grew up in London and is a part of the NFL’s International Pathways program. In 2019, the Panthers will play in London for the first time.
The Carolina Panthers will do something unprecedented for the franchise in 2019: Play a game in London.

The NFL announced the Panthers’ “away” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of five games in the league’s international series next season.

Carolina, Green Bay and Houston are the only franchises that haven’t played in London since the series began in 2007.

“I’ve had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement to the team website. “The fans are outstanding, and they have such fervor for the game.”

The dates and times for the international series games will be released in conjunction with the release of the full NFL schedule this spring.

Since the game is “away” for the Panthers (“home” for Tampa Bay), the Panthers will still play eight regular-season games at Bank of America Stadium in 2019.

