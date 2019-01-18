Football

Panthers change direction at wide receivers coach, add longtime offensive assistant

By Jourdan Rodrigue

January 18, 2019

This is a 2018 photo of Jim Hostler of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Thursday, May 24, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
This is a 2018 photo of Jim Hostler of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Thursday, May 24, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) AP
This is a 2018 photo of Jim Hostler of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Thursday, May 24, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) AP

The Carolina Panthers have hired Jim Hostler to coach their wide receivers, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Hostler, an 18-year assistant coach at various stops in the NFL, was most recently the pass-game coordinator in Green Bay.

He was a wide receivers coach and tight ends coach in Indianapolis from 2015-17 and also was an offensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Packers assistant Jim Hostler joins the Carolina Panthers after being passing-game coordinator for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.
Steven Senne AP

Hostler is familiar with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner from his time with the 49ers in 2006.

“Great respect for Norv,” Hostler told the Panthers’ website. “He keeps up with the times, he’s innovative and he’s got a great reputation. He’s a great guy to work for.”

Former Panthers receivers coach Lance Taylor was hired in 2017, but the team opted to not renew his contract according to a league source.

The Panthers have a young group of receivers in 2019, led by incoming second-year receiver DJ Moore and third-year receiver Curtis Samuel. Moore had 55 catches for 788 yards in his rookie season, and led the league in receiver yards after the catch (7.9).

Running back Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with a franchise-record 107 catches for 867 yards.

Special teams assistant Heath Farwell was hired by the Buffalo Bills as their special teams coordinator this week, and the Panthers announced the hire of secondary coach Perry Fewell. That leaves Farwell’s position as the only remaining spot open on the team’s coaching staff.

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

