Football

Luke Kuechly no surprise for All-Pro honors, but where did Panthers’ McCaffrey land?

By Jourdan Rodrigue

January 04, 2019 01:26 PM

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly earned his fifth first-team All Pro honors this week.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly earned his fifth first-team All Pro honors this week. Ron Schwane AP
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly earned his fifth first-team All Pro honors this week. Ron Schwane AP

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been selected to the 2018 season’s first-team All-Pro list.

No surprise there — it’s his fifth such selection in seven NFL seasons.

Kuechly finished the year with 130 tackles, and a career-high 20 of them were tackles for loss. That’s also tied with Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell for the league lead.

But where did second-year running back Christian McCaffrey end up on the list, which is compiled from votes by Associated Press NFL writers each year?

McCaffrey was named to the second team All-Pro list as a “flex player”.

McCaffrey finished the season with 1,098 rushing yards and 867 receiving yards. He became the third running back in NFL history to have 100 or more catches in a season (107) and just the third player in NFL history to record 1,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons (Alvin Kamara, Herschel Walker).

McCaffrey had a franchise-record 1,965 scrimmage yards in 2018.

Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill, who earned first-team All-Pro “flex” honors, finished the season with 1,479 receiving yards and 151 rushing yards, for 1,630 scrimmage yards.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey talks about setting records, including breaking his father's single-season reception record, and also talks about the heart of Taylor Heinicke and they way he played on Sunday.

By

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do