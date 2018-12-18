Two Panthers land on NFC Pro Bowl roster, which features one surprising omission

The NFL announced its rosters for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, including two Carolina Panthers.
Right guard Trai Turner and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly were named to their fourth and sixth Pro Bowls, respectively. Kuechly was voted in as a starter.
Despite his breakout season, running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to the NFC’s roster. The second-year running back broke the Panthers’ franchise record for yards from scrimmage in the team’s Monday night loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Kuechly’s 124 tackles rank second in the NFL and his six Pro Bowl selections set a franchise record. Turner has started 57 games over the past four seasons and now has the second-most selections of any offensive lineman in franchise history.
In late November, nine Panthers were among the top-10 vote-getters in their respective positions, including Kuechly, McCaffrey, quarterback Cam Newton, tight end Greg Olsen, fullback Alex Armah, center Ryan Kalil, cornerback Donte Jackson, free safety Mike Adams and kicker Graham Gano. Turner surged ahead late in the voting process.
The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 27 at 3 p.m.
