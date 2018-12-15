Panthers’ Kawann Short listed as doubtful vs Saints, but Rivera says ‘wait and see’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) scrambles out of the reach of Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018. The Buccaneers won 24-17. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com