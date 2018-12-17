ESPN analyst weighs in on Cam Newton’s ‘new normal’ before Panthers-Saints game

The Carolina Panthers, specifically head coach Ron Rivera, have thrown out the term “new normal” pretty often this season, generally in reference to their players’ practice habits.
In Cam Newton’s case, that “new normal” means limited practices Wednesday and Thursday as the team tries to protect his surgically-repaired right shoulder. For the Panthers, it also meant adding an offensive coordinator who could build a philosophy without an emphasis on deep passes and receivers who do most of their work after the catch.
The plan seemed to be working. In the seven games since his “new normal” began in Week 8, Newton has completed 72 percent of his passes, averaging 262.6 yards per game — up from the 237.8 yards per game he averaged in Week 1 through Week 7. His eight interceptions since Week 8 — four of which came against Tampa Bay in Week 13 — are double what he threw in the Panthers’ first six games, but his quarterback rating is up to 99 from 94.7.
And he’s done it on one fewer pass attempt per game than his first six games of the season.
So it became a reason for concern when backup Taylor Heinicke, not Newton, entered the game to throw a last-second Hail Mary attempt against the Buccaneers two weeks ago.
Suddenly, there were questions of off-season surgery, whether Newton expected the recovery process of his 2017 surgery to last this long, and whether the Panthers should shut down their franchise quarterback if they’re ever mathematically eliminated from the NFL postseason.
The team has unsurprisingly played it coy when it comes to the extent of Newton’s reported shoulder soreness, but offensive coordinator Norv Turner suggested the quarterback’s limited practice reps have their downside.
“Cam really hasn’t practiced on Wednesdays or Thursdays in a month. ...I think over a period of time there’s a trickle-down effect,” Turner said. “You lose some of that continuity, you lose some of that consistency. Obviously, in the beginning in the first half of the year, there was some great consistency. It’s still been good, it hasn’t been as good as it was early.
“We’ve been awfully productive in terms of yardage, moving the ball, that type of thing. We’ve just kind of been our own worst enemy.”
ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Booger McFarland thinks the former MVP’s “new normal” is still the Panthers’ best option given the circumstances, despite the team’s current losing streak.
“I think right now, especially if the shoulder’s hurt — I don’t know or have the medical report — but if the shoulder seems to be bothering him, I think it’s what they have to do to win,” McFarland said. “He’s completing a high percentage of his passes. I think the ball is coming out quick, he’s taking a little less punishment. Right now, I think it’s a viable game plan.
“If his shoulder is hurt, I don’t think it’s going to be hurt forever, so I just think right now they’re doing what they have to do to win.”
For now, it appears the Panthers’ plan is to use Heinicke when necessary. They did it against Tampa Bay in Week 13, against Cleveland last week and against Baltimore in Week 8.
Based on Newton’s comments earlier this month, that he didn’t expect the pain in his shoulder to linger this long, it’s likely something he’ll be dealing with for some time. But if he’s healthy enough to play, Newton said he will play.
Either way, McFarland said Newton’s shoulder isn’t concerning enough for the Panthers to start looking for contingency plans.
“I don’t think we’re to that point, yet. I think the wear and tear of a football season is something that takes effect on everyone’s body,” said McFarland, who played in the NFL from 1999 to 2006. “I think Cam Newton has proven to be one of the more durable quarterbacks in the National Football League, so I do not think that we’re to that point where, even though every team wants to have a capable backup, I don’t think we’re to the point where we trying to find Cam’s replacement.
“He’s not too far removed from an MVP season, so I think we’re a ways away from that.”
