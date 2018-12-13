Panthers’ Cam Newton hopes to send back ‘gift’ from Saints he’s had in locker all year

After New Orleans swept Carolina in three games, including the Wild Card, last season, the Saints sent Cam Newton a couple of “gifts.”
A bottle of wine, and a broom.
The wine was from defensive end Cam Jordan, and was a bottle of “Jordan” red, which is Jordan’s own favorite. He had said prior to last year’s Wild Card matchup that he would send Newton “some sauce” after the Saints beat the Panthers a third time, and followed through.
After that 31-26 win, New Orleans danced in the locker room with brooms to indicate a “sweep” of the Panthers that year.
Then they sent one to Newton, too, Newton said on Thursday afternoon.
He said he still keeps them in his locker, as a reminder. Carolina (6-7) will host New Orleans (11-2) on Monday night this week.
“If you need any type of boost, spruce, chip on your shoulder versus (these guys) for this game, I have a constant reminder each and every day when I look in my locker,” he said. “(I was gifted them) last year, and I can’t wait...
“It was the wine. And they sent a broom, too. So, you know, I ain’t take the (wrapper) off so I’m going to re-send to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it.”
Newton and Jordan are a little more lighthearted off the field than on it.
“It’s all in good fun. I got an opportunity to see Cam Jordan in the offseason, and you know, at the end of the day, we (respectfully) dislike each other on the field,” said Newton.
“Off the field, it’s a different story.”
Newton said it was “disrespectful” for the Saints to send him the broom, though he added he knew it was in “good fun.”
“At the end of the day, the Saints of this past year and this year....We all know what the Saints used to be,” said Newton.
“Right? So let’s not forget their real history. So I mean, they got the juice. But at the end of the day, we’re coming Monday with a cup for our own, too.”
