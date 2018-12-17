Fearless predictions for Panthers vs. Saints: More Moore? Cam Jordan vs. Cam Newton?

Five fearless predictions for Monday night’s Carolina Panthers (6-7) game against New Orleans (11-2):
1. Back to Moore
Rookie DJ Moore will continue his trajectory toward solidifying himself as Carolina’s soft-spoken No. 1 receiver on Monday night, with eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
2. Missed tackles all over
Containing dynamic Saints running back/receiver Alvin Kamara is a point of emphasis this week for the Panthers. But they struggled to bring Kamara down in all three losses last season, and have missed tackles in bunches all season. I predict the Panthers miss at least five tackles by halftime before adjusting and correcting through the second half.
3. Cam Jordan vs. Chris Clark
Panthers left tackle Chris Clark has been dealing with a knee injury since the middle of last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. Unfortunately for him, he’s up against Saints defensive end Cam Jordan this week, and things might get chippy. Jordan will beat Clark twice, but on one of these, quarterback Cam Newton evades the sack.
4. Return of the YAC
This could be a huge game for Panthers players who get yards after the catch. Moore, receiver Curtis Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Ian Thomas will all have at least 50 total yards after the catch on Monday night as Newton, who has a sore shoulder, will lean on them to create extra yards as he favors passes on short and intermediate routes.
5. Brees, the undertaker
Unfortunately for the Panthers, I’ve seen zero proof over the past five games that this defense can stop a sloth from crossing the road, let alone a pass-heavy offense. Brees plays undertaker for the Panthers’ dwindling season, and throws four touchdowns in a 31-21 win.
Saints at Panthers
Where:
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
When:
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
Watch:
ESPN
