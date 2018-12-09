Panthers report card: Drops, bad defense again? Carolina can’t execute in crunch time

Grading the Carolina Panthers 26-20 loss to Cleveland on Sunday:
D Quarterback: Cam Newton began the game pretty sharp, completing 15 of 20 pass attempts for 185 yards. He fumbled on a shovel attempt with about 16 seconds left in the half, but lucked out when refs ruled it an incomplete pass as they saw Newton’s arm move in a throwing motion. Newton also had an interception overturned because of a hold on Cleveland. Newton overthrew Jarius Wright in the end zone on the potential go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs, with the Browns up six, then overthrew a pass that was intercepted when the Panthers got one more chance to win.
A- Running backs: Christian McCaffrey scored his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season, both on the ground. He leads the league in touchdowns over the past six weeks.
C- Receivers: The Panthers lost out on a sure first down when a wide-open Funchess failed to turn around and the ball sailed incomplete. Carolina’s receivers dropped three passes in a row in the fourth quarter, including a third-down deep ball that would have flipped the field. Rookie tight end Ian Thomas had a crucial third-down conversion in the third quarter.
D- Offensive line: Chris Clark was beaten several times. Once, Newton stepped up into pocket and delivered a nice ball. But another pressure that beat Clark collapsed the pocket and led to a Newton fumble (then ruled an incomplete pass). A Taylor Moton hold wiped out a third McCaffrey touchdown in the third quarter.
B Defensive line: Carolina’s pressure up front came alive in the third quarter as it forced Mayfield to move around more in the pocket. Pressure also forced two offensive holds, which helped hold the Browns to minus-6 yards through the first three drives of the third quarter.
A- Linebackers: Luke Kuechly was a maniac, forcing two fumbles and chasing down a long run to prevent a touchdown in the third quarter. Thomas Davis recovered one of the fumbles, but got beat on a passing play in the second quarter that, luckily for him, was dropped.
D Secondary: Once again, explosive plays over the top hurt Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s first pass of the game was a 66-yard bomb to Breshad Perriman, who had Donte Jackson beat. Mayfield converted two third-and-long plays, one for a 51-yard touchdown. Munnerlyn had a nice sack on Mayfield on third-and-long in the third quarter but also had two bad penalties. Jackson prevented another long touchdown in the second quarter with a punch-out.
B Special teams: A delay of game penalty in the third quarter pushed the field goal unit out of range, and the Panthers were forced to punt instead of take points from a Kuechly-forced takeaway on the Browns’ previous drive. New kicker Chandler Catanzaro didn’t miss a kick.
C Coaching: Calls seemed to be there defensively, but players were beaten on a couple of crucial chunk passing plays. Passing plays were available, and called, but got dropped too often in the fourth quarter. Defensive halftime adjustments for the pass-rush worked well in Carolina’s favor, but largely only in the third quarter. Carolina didn’t run the ball for the last half of the third quarter and halfway into the fourth.
