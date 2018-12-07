Football

Fearless predictions: Lots of Christian McCaffrey on Sunday at Cleveland

By Jourdan Rodrigue

December 07, 2018 02:24 PM

Status of Cam’s shoulder raised at Rivera press conference

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is asked about the status of quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder following the team's loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
By
Up Next
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is asked about the status of quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder following the team's loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
By

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers (6-6) game at Cleveland (4-7-1):

1. Baker Mayfield problematic for Panthers

Like Tampa Bay did effectively with quarterback Jameis Winston last week, the Browns might try to loosen up the Panthers’ defensive front with some quarterback runs. Mayfield has also gotten fairly hot in the past few weeks, so I’d predict he’s successful in the first half with 45 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in that time. Carolina will adjust in the second half to contain him more effectively.

2. Lots and lots of Christian McCaffrey

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a sore shoulder and is going up against an aggressive Cleveland front. So he’ll need to favor shorter passes, and he’ll need to get the ball out quick. Enter McCaffrey, who leads the team in receptions with 80.

The Panthers will also try to run the ball to alleviate Newton’s shoulder, so I predict that McCaffrey finishes the game with 25 touches - 12 catches and 13 carries.

3. Explosive plays?

The Panthers’ struggling secondary got a wakeup call this week with the firing of secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura and the realignment of the defensive staff.

This will be the first game in the last four that Carolina does not allow a passing touchdown of 19-plus yards.

4. Will Ron Rivera call an aggressive game?

Speaking of the secondary, I’m not certain Rivera trusts his cornerbacks, playing so inconsistently, to be on an island too often against Cleveland. That means he might not call as aggressive a first half as some might expect — when you blitz, you often leave cornerbacks in one-on-one matchups.

I do think he’ll dial up a couple of creative situational blitzes with safety Mike Adams and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

5. Panthers break the slump, 21-14.

C’mon, they can’t lose to Cleveland ...

Right?

Panthers at Browns

Where:

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

When:

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch:

FOX

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do