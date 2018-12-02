Panthers Greg Olsen ruled out for the game after injuring foot vs Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers trail early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but may have suffered an even bigger loss midway through the first half.
Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen left the game with a non-contact foot injury early in the second quarter. After trainers briefly checked him out on the Panthers’ sideline, he was taken to the locker room on the back of a cart. The team soon after announced he will not return to Sunday’s game.
Olsen missed nine games in 2017 with a Jones fracture in his right foot, and missed the better part of four games this season with the same injury.
Chris Manhertz and rookie Ian Thomas are listed behind Olsen on the Panthers depth chart.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.
