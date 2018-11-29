Week 12 NFL fantasy football rankings: Rams’ Jared Goff should feast on Lions

Quarterback
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at Oakland
2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Detroit ...Goff should be right back to elite fantasy production off the team’s bye (Goff has thrown for at least 295 yards with multiple scores in each of his past four games), against a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
3 Cam Newton, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Newton and the Panthers should be very fantasy-productive against a Tampa defense allowing 30.7 points per game (2nd-most)
4 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers ...Roethlisberger has averaged 312 yards passing and 2.8 touchdowns in five home games this year.
5 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Cleveland
6 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Dallas ...Brees has thrown three or more touchdown passes in four straight games.
7 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Arizona
8 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. San Francisco ...Wilson has multiple touchdown passes in every game but one on the season.
9 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
10 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Despite playing at Jacksonville, Luck remains a clear-cut fantasy starter -- Luck is approaching an NFL record with eight straight games of three-plus passing touchdowns including three touchdowns (and 285 yards) against this defense just two weeks ago.
11 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
12 Tom Brady, New England vs. Minnesota ...Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes in just two games this season (the fewest in the league).
13 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at New England
14 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Washington
15 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Jackson will continue to start for the Ravens in Week 13 with 190 yards rushing over his past two games, while Atlanta allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
16 Mitchell Trubisky , Chicago at NY Giants ...Trubisky (shoulder) should be back under center in Week 13 but will need to be monitored.
17 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. New Orleans
18 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Ryan is a tough bench candidate though no team allows fewer points per week than the Ravens (18.0).
19 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
20 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Houston
21 Case Keenum, Denver at Cincinnati
22 Colt McCoy, Washington at Philadelphia
23 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. LA Rams
24 Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...The athletic Jeff Driskel is the new Bengals’ starter with Andy Dalton placed on injured reserve and he could surprise (Driskell brings a ton of mobility and has completed 66 percent of his passes this season in limited work).
25 Josh Allen, Buffalo at Miami
26 Cody Kessler, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Kessler has been named the starter with Blake Bortles benched.
27 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Kansas City ...There is potential for fantasy points against the Chiefs as teams play catch-up though Carr has thrown just three touchdown passes over his past four games.
28 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Buffalo ...Tannehill is averaging just 196 yards passing in six games this season and he’ll be hard-pressed this week against a Buffalo defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
29 Josh Rosen, Arizona at Green Bay
30 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Chicago
31 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Tennessee
32 Nick Mullens, San Francisco at Seattle
Running Back
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Detroit
2 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Oakland
3 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. New Orleans ...Elliott is averaging 27 touches for 161 total yards per game over the past four weeks.
4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Tampa Bay
5 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Chicago
6 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Dallas
8 Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Arizona ...Jones has been the No. 4 running back over the past three weeks and comes off a game with a season-high 20 touches, and he likely will continue his elite play this week with the Packers as a large home favorite over the Cardinals.
9 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Cincinnati ...Cincinnati allows a league-high 31.5 points per game and the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs while Lindsay has five touchdowns in his past five games.
10 David Johnson, Arizona at Green Bay
11 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Cleveland
12 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh ...Ekeler will likely draw the Week 13 start with Melvin Gordon (knee) likely to miss a few weeks.
13 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Denver
14 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Houston ...Chubb has 115 touches since taking over as the Browns’ starter in Week 7 (4th-most).
15 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. San Francisco
16 Josh Adams, Philadelphia vs. Washington ...Adams heads into Week 13 with touchdowns in back-to-back games and a career-best 84 yards last week.
17 Sony Michel, New England vs. Minnesota ...Michel still is a good candidate for a redzone touchdown though Minnesota has not allowed a 100-yard rusher on the season.
18 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at NY Giants
19 James White, New England vs. Minnesota
20 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Miami ...McCoy is averaging 20.3 touches per game over his past six games and will go against a Miami defense allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
21 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Seattle
22 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at New England
23 Dion Lewis, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
24 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Yeldon gets a major boost in this week’s rankings with Leonard Fournette suspended for Week 13.
25 Gus Edwards, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, Edwards will be hard to keep out of fantasy lineups against an Atlanta defense allowing 164.3 yards rushing over its past three games (4th-most).
26 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Dallas
27 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. LA Rams ...Riddick comes off a seven-catch game last week and he should be busy again this week as the Lions will likely be in heavy catch-up mode to the Rams.
28 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Buffalo
29 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Philadelphia
30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs while Coleman has just 11 touches in each of the past two games.
31 Jordan Howard, Chicago at NY Giants
32 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Mack (concussion) will need to be monitored.
33 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
34 Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Hyde and T.J. Yeldon both get a major boost in this week’s rankings with Leonard Fournette suspended for Week 13.
35 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. LA Rams
36 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Tennessee
37 Doug Martin, Oakland vs. Kansas City
38 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Kansas City
39 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
40 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. San Francisco
41 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Washington
42 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Houston
43 Ty Montgomery, Baltimore at Atlanta
44 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
45 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets at Tennessee
46 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
47 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. San Francisco
48 Justin Jackson, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh ...Jackson will get in the mix with Melvin Gordon likely out (he had 57 rushing yards last week on seven attempts).
49 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Buffalo
50 Royce Freeman, Denver at Cincinnati
Wide Receiver
1 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Oakland
2 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
3 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Cleveland
5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at New England
6 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
7 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Dallas
8 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at New England
9 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Cincinnati ...Sanders has a safe floor and should produce a solid fantasy day against a Cincinnati defense allowing 293 yards passing per game (2nd-most).
10 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Detroit
11 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Jones has 100-plus yards receiving in six straight games (the longest streak of his career) though Baltimore has allowed the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers (including keeping A.J. Green, Antonio Brown twice, and Michael Thomas in check).
12 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Arizona
13 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Detroit
14 Amari Cooper, Dallas vs. New Orleans ...Cooper comes off a massive two-touchdown performance while New Orleans allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
15 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
16 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Moore has hauled in 19 of 22 targets over his past three games and will draw a Tampa defense allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
17 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. LA Rams ...Golladay leads all wide receivers in targets (35) over the past three weeks and he should remain plenty busy with Marvin Jones placed on injured reserve while the Rams allow almost 312 yards passing over their past three games (2nd-most) and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
18 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Chicago
19 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
20 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...Don’t let new starting quarterback Jeff Driskel persuade you from starting Boyd, Driskel should be fantasy-friendly while Denver allows a league-high 342.7 yards passing per game over their past three games.
21 Julian Edelman, New England vs. Minnesota
22 Josh Gordon, New England vs. Minnesota
23 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...Green (toe) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return in Week 13.
24 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. San Francisco ...Lockett has turned into a very useful fantasy asset -- off his best fantasy game of the season, Lockett is now the No. 18 wide receiver on the season (on pace for 1,031 yards and 11 TDs).
25 Allen Robinson, Chicago at NY Giants
26 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
27 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. San Francisco
28 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina ...Humphries has turned into a useful fantasy contributor with four touchdowns in his past four games.
29 Demaryius Thomas, Houston vs. Cleveland ...Thomas gets a bump in this week’s rankings off a two-touchdown performance as the team successfully worked to get him more involved into the offense.
30 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Green Bay
31 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at Detroit
32 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
33 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Houston
34 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Samuel (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
35 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Washington
36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at Oakland
37 Golden Tate, Philadelphia vs. Washington
38 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
39 Bruce Ellington, Detroit vs. LA Rams
40 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
41 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago at NY Giants
42 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
43 Anthony Miller, Chicago at NY Giants
44 Josh Doctson, Washington at Philadelphia
45 David Moore, Seattle vs. San Francisco
46 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Cincinnati
47 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
48 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans at Dallas ...Smith (foot) will need to be monitored though he is expected to be good to go.
49 Christian Kirk, Arizona at Green Bay
50 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
51 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
52 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Chicago ...Shepard has just 37 yards or fewer in five of his past six games.
53 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Atlanta
54 Michael Gallup, Dallas vs. New Orleans
55 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Houston
56 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay vs. Arizona
57 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Tennessee
58 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Seattle
Brown, Green Bay vs. Arizona
60 Dante Pettis, San Francisco at Seattle
61 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Washington
62 John Brown, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Hard to rely on Brown with just two receptions in the two weeks since Lamar Jackson took over as quarterback with the heavy rushing emphasis for the Ravens (though Brown did get seven targets at least last week).
63 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Tennessee
64 Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
65 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. New Orleans
66 John Ross, Cincinnati vs. Denver
67 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina ...Jackson (hand) will need to be monitored.
68 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Tennessee
69 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Minnesota
70 Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
71 Trey Quinn, Washington at Philadelphia
72 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Buffalo
73 Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
74 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Buffalo ...Parker (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
75 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England vs. Minnesota
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Oakland
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Washington
3 George Kittle, San Francisco at Seattle
4 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Minnesota
5 David Njoku, Cleveland at Houston
6 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...It’s all Eric Ebron with Jack Doyle placed on injured reserve (now with 11 touchdowns in 11 games as a Colt).
7 Jordan Reed, Washington at Philadelphia
8 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Tampa Bay
9 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
10 Trey Burton, Chicago at NY Giants
11 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Kansas City ...Cook should be in store for a solid game against a Chiefs’ defense allowing the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
12 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. NY Jets ...Smith has touchdowns in three of his past four games.
13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
14 Chris Herndon, NY Jets at Tennessee
15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at New England
16 Gerald Everett, LA Rams at Detroit
17 Matt LaCosse, Denver at Cincinnati ...LaCosse should move into the starting lineup with Jeff Heuerman placed on injured reserve -- Cincinnati allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
18 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Chicago ...Engram (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
19 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
20 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Denver
21 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Arizona
22 Vernon Davis, Washington at Philadelphia
23 Dan Arnold, New Orleans at Dallas
24 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Detroit
25 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. San Francisco
26 Blake Jarwin, Dallas vs. New Orleans
27 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers ...McDonald (hip) will need to be monitored.
28 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Dallas
29 Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Alie-Cox could have a more regular role in the offense as the Colts’ No. 2 tight end with Jack Doyle now out for the season.
30 Hayden Hurst, Baltimore at Atlanta
Kicker
1 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Oakland
2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Detroit
3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Minnesota
4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Dallas
5 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Atlanta
6 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Cleveland
7 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. San Francisco
8 Graham Gano, Carolina at Tampa Bay
9 Brandon McManus, Denver at Cincinnati
10 Cody Parkey, Chicago at NY Giants
11 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
12 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Washington
13 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Arizona
14 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
15 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
16 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
17 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
18 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
19 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
20 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. LA Rams
21 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Miami
22 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. New Orleans
23 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Buffalo
24 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Houston
25 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at New England
26 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Denver
27 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Philadelphia
28 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Tennessee
29 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Seattle
30 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Chicago
31 Daniel Carlson, Oakland vs. Kansas City
32 Zane Gonzalez, Arizona at Green Bay ...Zane Gonzalez will take over kicking duties for the Cardinals with Phil Dawson out for the year.
Defense
1 Chicago DT, Chicago at NY Giants
2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Detroit
City at Oakland
4 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. NY Jets
5 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. San Francisco
6 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Arizona
7 Denver DT, Denver at Cincinnati
8 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Miami
9 Houston DT, Houston vs. Cleveland
10 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Washington
11 Carolina DT, Carolina at Tampa Bay
12 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
13 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Dallas
14 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Atlanta
15 New England DT, New England vs. Minnesota
16 Miami DT, Miami vs. Buffalo
17 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
18 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
19 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Baltimore
20 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh
21 Washington DT, Washington at Philadelphia
22 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Jets at Tennessee
24 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Houston
25 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Denver
26 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. New Orleans
27 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Seattle
28 Arizona DT, Arizona at Green Bay
29 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at New England
Giants vs. Chicago
31 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. LA Rams
32 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Kansas City
.
Comments