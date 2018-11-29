NFL fantasy football: Time to get rosters in order as playoffs approach

It’s always hard to believe as this time of the year seems to quickly come around but it’s post-Thanksgiving and we approach the final weeks of the NFL regular season (and final weeks of the fantasy football regular season as well).
Trading deadlines may have come and gone, and if your league also puts in a date for final waiver-wire claims be sure to think about backups to your cornerstone players.
A player to also consider on waivers if you have the depth is to take a flier on quarterback Jeff Driskel (Cincinnati). Driskel is the new Bengals’ starter with Andy Dalton placed on injured reserve and he could surprise (Driskell brings a ton of mobility and has completed 66 percent of his passes this season in limited work).
Other than that, let’s dive into players to consider this week as fantasy teams look to secure their spots in their league playoffs.
Play ‘Em
▪ Jared Goff (LA Rams) should be right back to elite fantasy production off the team’s bye (Goff has thrown for at least 295 yards with multiple scores in each of his past four games), especially against a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh) has averaged 312 yards passing and 2.8 touchdowns in five home games this year.
▪ Despite playing at Jacksonville, Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) remains a clear-cut fantasy starter -- Luck is approaching an NFL record with eight straight games of three-plus passing touchdowns including three touchdowns (and 285 yards) against this defense just two weeks ago.
▪ Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) will continue to start for the Ravens after 190 yards rushing over his past two games, while Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
▪ Aaron Jones (Green Bay) has been the No. 4 running back over the past three weeks and comes off a game with a season-high 20 touches, and he likely will continue his elite play this week with the Packers as large home favorites over the Cardinals.
▪ Phillip Lindsay (Denver) is must start -- Cincinnati allows a league-high 31.5 points per game and the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs while Lindsay has five touchdowns in his past five games.
▪ Josh Adams (Philadelphia) heads into Week 13 with touchdowns in back-to-back games and a career-best 84 yards last week.
▪ LeSean McCoy (Buffalo) is averaging 20.3 touches per game over his past six games and will go against a Miami defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
▪ D.J. Moore (Carolina) has hauled in 19 of 22 targets over his past three games and will draw a Tampa defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
▪ Kenny Golladay (Detroit) leads all wide receivers in targets (35) over the past three weeks and he should remain plenty busy with Marvin Jones placed on injured reserve while the Rams allow almost 312 yards passing over their past three games (second-most) and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
▪ Tyler Lockett (Seattle) has turned into a very useful fantasy asset -- off his best fantasy game of the season, Lockett is now the No. 18 wide receiver on the season (on pace for 1,031 yards and 11 TDs).
▪ Demaryius Thomas (Denver) is worth a look off a two-touchdown performance as the Texans successfully worked to get him more involved into the offense.
▪ Jared Cook (Oakland) should be in store for a solid game against a Chiefs defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, especially as the Raiders are likely to be in catch-up mode in this game.
▪ Matt LaCosse (Denver) should move into the starting lineup with Jeff Heuerman placed on injured reserve -- Cincinnati allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Sit ‘Em
▪ Matt Ryan (Atlanta) is a tough bench candidate though no team allows fewer points per week than the Ravens (18.0).
▪ Likewise, Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs while Tevin Coleman (Atlanta) has just 11 touches in each of the past two games.
▪ Sterling Shepard (NY Giants) has just 37 yards or fewer in five of his past six games.
.
Comments