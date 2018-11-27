Panthers place Byrd on injured reserve, promote player to add needed depth at corner

The Carolina Panthers (6-5) placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, essentially ending his 2018 season, a league source told the Observer.

The team later confirmed the move.

With a roster spot open, the Panthers promoted cornerback Lorenzo Doss from the practice squad.

Byrd, 25, has only played 44 offensive snaps this year and has gotten the majority of his work on special teams, where he’s played 96 snaps. In 2018, Byrd has had 11 punt returns for 104 yards.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carolina needed help with cornerback depth, and potentially more so this week than in weeks prior since the status of rookie starter Donte Jackson is in question following a left quadricep injury suffered in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Backup Corn Elder went in the game in place of Jackson and gave up a 35-yard touchdown. When he rotated with nickelback Captain Munnerlyn, the latter gave up a 43-yard pass that set up Seattle’s game-winning field goal.

In the last three games, Carolina’s secondary has given up 10 passing plays of 20-plus yards, for 405 yards, which is an average of 40.5 yards on each play.

Head coach Ron Rivera was pressed about whether the team would make a personnel change at cornerback on Monday afternoon, and he said “we’ll continue to stay the course.”

Doss, a former Broncos fifth-round pick in 2015, fits the speedy, tenacious profile of the type of cornerback Carolina wants at it’s No. 2 corner position and had an excellent training camp. He was waived in September to make room for safety Eric Reid, and then re-signed to the practice squad.

If Jackson can’t get healthy in time, Doss could match up against the speedier Nos. 2 and 3 receivers that are featured heavily in the offenses of NFC South foes Tampa Bay, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Carolina plays the Buccaneers at Tampa Bay this Sunday at 1 p.m.