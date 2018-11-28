Panthers S Eric Reid: Random drug tests don’t feel so random after 5 in 8 weeks

Active NFL players are subject to random drug screenings throughout the calendar year, but Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid said he’s been tested repeatedly since arriving in Charlotte.
He also says it’s not a coincidence.
Since signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, Reid said he’s been drug tested six times — once as part of his pre-employment screening and five times as part of the NFL’s and NFL Players Association’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Reid, currently involved in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, received his latest notice of a random test after the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
“I’ve been here seven, eight weeks. I’ve been drug tested six times,” Reid said after Sunday’s game. “It’s supposedly random but I know what I’m fighting against, I know who I’m fighting against. It’s tactics that they’re using for the collusion suit.”
According to the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, the policy is directed by an independent administrator — Dr. John Lombardo of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Dr. Lombardo, jointly appointed and paid by the NFL Management Council and the NFLPA, has the “sole discretion” to determine which players are tested, how often they’re tested and the method by which they’re tested.
The NFL’s Policy and Program on Substance Abuse states players are subject to pre-employment and pre-season testing for illegal drugs. Players who have tested positive and are in the league’s Intervention Program are also subject to testing at the NFL and NFLPA-appointed medical advisor’s discretion. However, it also states a player can enter into “Testing by Agreement” with their team throughout his contract if the team has “reasonable basis for requesting testing.”
Reid’s random selections suggest he is being tested under the Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. That program allows Dr. Lombardo to use a computer program each week to randomly select 10 players from each NFL team’s active roster, practice squad and reserve list for testing. The players selected must not already be “subject to ongoing reasonable cause testing for performance-enhancing substances,” per the policy.
The NFL did not comment on how many, if any, Panthers are subject to reasonable cause testing, so considering the team has 72 total players on its roster, each player has a 13.9 percent chance at being randomly selected for PED screening in any given week.
But Reid says he has been randomly selected five times during his eight-week tenure with Carolina. According to Peter Bartlett, a professor at UC-Berkeley’s Division of Computer Science and the Department of Statistics, the likelihood of a player being randomly selected at least five times in an eight-week span is roughly two-tenths of one percent, or 1 in 500.
Stephen Davis, a professor in the Mathematics and Computer Science Department at Davidson College, said the likelihood of Reid being selected exactly five times in eight weeks are roughly eighteen-tenths of one percent.
Reid said he’ll speak to his lawyers but imagines the frequency of his drug screenings will be included in his collusion suit. Twitter users emphatically reacted to the word of Reid’s latest drug screening, with some calling the NFL corrupt and others expressing faith in the random testing system and belief that Reid shouldn’t be bothered by frequent testing if he doesn’t have anything to hide.
While the NFL itself doesn’t administer the tests, Reid said there’s more to the story than what’s available to the public.
“I don’t have anything to hide. Secondly, this is supposed to be a random system. It doesn’t feel very random,” he said. “Plus, I’m privy to information that’s in my lawsuit that’s not free to the public. So I know who I’m going against and it’s not surprising in the least.”
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to the Observer via email that players could be subject to a maximum of 24 PED tests per year. McCarthy and the league declined to comment on whether Reid entered a testing agreement with the Panthers.
NFLPA Director of Communications Carl Francis did not return multiple requests to comment, and Dr. Lombardo deferred to McCarthy for any comment.
Reid, a Pro Bowler as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, has played on par with his Pro Bowl season so far in 2018. Stretched across a 16-game season, he’d set career highs in combined tackles and tackles for a loss.
He established himself as one of the NFL’s most polarizing figures when he became the first player to kneel alongside then-teammate Colin Kaepernick in protest against police brutality and systemic oppression toward minorities.
