Christian McCaffrey show has frustrating ending for Panthers in loss to Seahawks

How desperate were the Carolina Panthers for a victory Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks? Extremely, If Ron Rivera’s early aggression said anything.
After forcing a Seattle three-and-out on its opening drive, Carolina marched to the Seahawks’ 13 in just six plays. Facing fourth-and-2 from the 5, Rivera went for it — but quarterback Cam Newton’s run came up short.
Rivera challenged the ruling on the field but lost the challenge, a timeout and the ball all in one fell swoop.
That move set the tone for the remainder of Sunday’s contest as the Panthers suffered a 30-27 loss to extend their three-game losing streak.
Carolina racked up a season-high 475 yards of offense, trailing for only five minutes after spending its previous two weeks playing from behind. That is, of course, until Sebastian Janikowski’s 31-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired.
Graham Gano, who nailed every other opportunity he got Sunday, missed a go-ahead 52-yarder on the Panthers’ final drive, giving Seattle another shot at the win.
Three who mattered
Cam Newton: Lost in the stink of the Panthers’ three-game losing streak is how well Newton has played recently. QB1 completed his first 14 passes of the game en route to a 24-of-29, 255-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Christian McCaffrey: The second-year running back continues to see the field at an astronomical rate, and touched the ball 27 times for a combined 229 yards, passing the century mark in both rushing and receiving yards.
Russell Wilson: He threw for 339 yards and two scores Sunday, including a clutch 43-yard dime to Tyler Lockett to set up the game-winning field goal.
Observations
▪ Wide receiver Devin Funchess did not play, which wasn’t surprising considering he didn’t practice during the week with an undisclosed back injury. Torrey Smith returned from a knee injury after missing the Panthers’ past four games.
▪ The Panthers averaged a whopping 8.1 yards per play in the first half but only managed 13 points.
▪ Rookie cornerback Donte Jackson left the game with a quad injury after the first play of the game and did not return.
▪ The Panthers became the 10th team in NFL history to average more than 8 yards per play, rack up 475 yards and score 27 or fewer points.
Worth mentioning
▪ Curtis Samuel played a majority of the first half but didn’t touch the ball until midway through the second quarter. However, his first two touches resulted in a 25-yard run on a reverse, and a 7-yard touchdown reception two plays later.
▪ McCaffrey’s 48 touches over his past two games marks his second-highest two-game total of the 2018 season.
