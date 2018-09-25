Headline hype: Why some early season NFL stories will ultimately prove to be illusions

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a 1-yard touchdown by running back Carlos Hyde during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Cleveland. Rookie Baker Mayfield has a new gig _ starting quarterback. Browns coach Hue Jackson made the switch to Mayfield official on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, and the No. 1 pick will make his first start Sunday at Oakland. Jackson decided to make the move after Mayfield replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor on Thursday night and led the Browns to a 21-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Jets _ Cleveland’s first since 2016. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo