Panthers place Daryl Williams on injured reserve, sign a veteran offensive tackle

The Carolina Panthers are down another starting tackle for a substantial amount of time.

Daryl Williams, Carolina’s starting right tackle, was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after injuring his knee in Sunday’s 16-8 victory over Dallas. He will have surgery to repair the damage.

Williams, 26, will have to miss eight games before he is eligible to return, but the Panthers hope to bring him back.

He tore his right MCL and dislocated his patella in the first week of training camp. He did not have surgery, electing to rehabilitate his knee.

Carolina’s starting left tackle, Matt Kalil, was placed on injured reserve the week before Carolina’s season opener.

The Panthers are allowed to bring two players back from injured reserve, in accordance with league rules.

The team signed veteran tackle Chris Clark, 32, on Tuesday morning. Clark, formerly of the Texans and Broncos, has played in 106 games with 53 starts.

