Panthers’ D.J. Moore clocked at 113 in a 65 mph zone

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore faces an Oct. 2 court date after being cited on Interstate 77 earlier this month for doing 113 mph in a 65 mph work zone.
“F---- that car is moving,” Trooper H.L. Bautista wrote in his report of the stop, which occurred after Moore and his teammates returned to the city after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills in New York.
Moore, 21, was charged with speeding, and speeding in a work zone at over 80 mph.
He was pulled over at 2:52 a.m. on I-77 north near the intersection of N.C. 24, according to Bautista’s report.
The trooper said Moore’s 2017 white Mercedes came up on him from behind and that Bautista followed Moore’s car for about a mile before pulling him over. The trooper described traffic conditions at the time as “light.”
In his report, Bautista described Moore as “polite and cooperative,” and that the player told him the team had just landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and of him “wanting to get home.”
According to the address included on the trooper’s report, Moore lives near the intersection of I-485 and Prosperity Church Road, east of Northlake Mall.
“When it all happened, D.J. came to us right away and explained the situation. He was very remorseful. He understood,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera. “We chastised him obviously. And he’s moving on. And it’s an opportunity to learn for him and for the other young guys. ‘Hey, you have a responsibility to the community.’”
Hours earlier, Moore played an instrumental role in the Panthers’ 28-23 win over Buffalo. The rookie from Maryland was the team’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 75 yards.
Reporter Jourdan Rodrigue contributed to this story.
Comments