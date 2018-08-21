Panthers starting left tackle week-to-week after knee procedure

Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Matt Kalil has undergone an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, and is currently week-to-week, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
Kalil had been dealing with some soreness in the knee through training camp and missed a day in Spartanburg, as well as the last two days of practice.
The Panthers are currently without three starting offensive linemen: Right tackle Daryl Williams, guard Amini Silatolu and Kalil.
Williams tore his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and dislocated his patella the first week of training camp, and Silatolu tore his meniscus a week later.
The injuries are not season-ending.
Kalil, 29, went to Florida on Monday to get his knee evaluated by Dr. James Andrews, and then had the procedure, according to the team.
Second-year tackle Taylor Moton will play left tackle this week against New England, while it’s likely that backup tackle/guard Jeremiah Sirles, a free agent acquisition from Minnesota, will start on the right.
Carolina must find depth at tackle. But because the current market is so thin, they’ll likely have to wait until other teams trim their 90-man rosters to the league-allotted 53 players.
The Panthers also waived West Virginia undrafted rookie guard Kyle Bosch. A source said there was no immediate corresponding roster move.
This story will be updated.
