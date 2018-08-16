Three Carolina Panthers to watch vs. Miami Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins in their second NFL preseason game. The Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue says these three Panthers players are likely to be the ones to watch during Friday night's game.
Football

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: Here are preseason NFL updates as they happen

By Jourdan Rodrigue, Brendan Marks And Scott Fowler

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

August 16, 2018 11:01 PM

Here are live NFL preseason updates as the Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.

Tweets from Jourdan Rodrigue, Brendan Marks and Scott Fowler are included, as well as other members of the Observer sports staff. Other tweets of interest are included as well.

This is the first game at Bank of America Stadium under new owner David Tepper. Starters, such as Cam Newton or Luke Kuechly, will see limited action. But Miami’s stout defensive line will offer a good test of Carolina’s retooled running game.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TV: WCCB and Spectrum News (cable) in the Charlotte area. More stations on the Panthers website.

Radio: WBT-AM 1110 (English) and WGSP 102.3 FM (español). More station information on the Panthers website.

Live Blog 2018 Carolina Panthers updates
 

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Greg Van Roten has gone from a last-chance playing situation to a first-team role. The former Penn Quakers star is playing both left guard and center in preseason.

