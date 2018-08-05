Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen expresses his gratitude for Cam Newton
Following practice on Sunday, August 5, 2018, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen spoke about his gratitude about having played with quarterback Cam Newton. The duo had the greatest three-year run of any quarterback/tight end in NFL history.
Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks to the issues of social justice and the means by which NFL players have protested during the past season. Smith believes that players recognize their voice and stature to build change in a communities.
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil is hoping to start off the upcoming season on a high note after being able to train and participate in workouts regularly during the offseason. Kalil was still recovering from hip surgery last season.
The Carolina Panthers defensive backs corps is dedicating the season to injured cornerback Ross Cockrell. Cockrell broke his left leg during a practice of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
Carolina Panthers rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden has been getting some snaps with the first-team defense early in camp. Veteran Mike Adams is a sure starter at one safety postion but Gaulden would love to win the second job.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spotted Atlanta Falcons fan Cortez Green watching the team's practice on Saturday. Newton sought assistance from a Spartanburg Police officer in a playful attempt to remove Green.
Carolina Panthers tackle Daryl Williams injured his right leg midway through the team's practice on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The practice was the team's third practice of training camp and the first with pads.
Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper arrived on the field at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Thursday for the team's kickoff party. Following practice, head coach Ron Rivera gave his impressions.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton takes his wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and backup quarterbacks to Baltimore each year. The players work out together to bond, build chemistry and establish rhythm and cadence.