Panthers’ starting tackle suffers apparent knee injury in first padded practice

Carolina Panthers starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffered an apparent right knee injury halfway through Saturday’s practice at Wofford College.
Williams required assistance to stand, and had to be carted off the field.
Saturday was the team’s first day in pads. The injury appeared to be non-contact.
Williams yelled in pain, and players knelt as trainers rushed to attend to him. Many veterans stayed with Williams as he was helped onto the cart by defensive tackle Kawann Short and the Panthers medical staff.
Williams started every game at right tackle for the Panthers last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He is in a contract year.
As practice continued, second-year guard/tackle Taylor Moton took over the right tackle position.
This story will be updated.
Comments