Carolina Panthers training camp, Day 2: 19 observations from practice

What we saw at the Carolina Panthers’ second practice of training camp:
▪ In 90-degree heat, the accessory of choice for fans on the hill at Wofford College was the golf umbrella. They aren’t allowed at Bank of America Stadium, but they are very useful at Wofford.
▪ There was a much lighter fan turnout for Day 2.
▪ The same guys were sitting out with injuries: Bryan Cox Jr., Curtis Samuel, Fred Ross, Julius Peppers and Chris Manhertz.
▪ Some good news — Manhertz (foot injury) is able to walk and do light rehab work without the boot on.
▪ Cam Newton fan interaction of the day — he threw a pass into the stands to a fan during a down moment.
▪ Cornerback Lorenzo Doss, at one point, broke up passes on consecutive plays, continuing his strong showing from the spring.
▪ Ian Thomas is a fluid route-runner for someone who is listed at 6-4 and 260. Or for someone who is not.
▪ Dezmen Southward picked off an underthrown Taylor Heinicke pass.
▪ Kaelin Clay returned a punt for a touchdown last season, but the Panthers made a serious effort to upgrade punt returner in the offseason. Getting repetitions there on Friday: rookie first-round pick D.J. Moore, veteran receiver Torrey Smith, second-year back Christian McCaffrey, Kenjon Barner, Damiere Byrd, rookie cornerback Donte Jackson.
▪ Greg Van Roten was getting first-team reps at center. Ron Rivera has said they would limit Ryan Kalil’s reps to try to get him through the entire season.
▪ Offensive guard Brendan Mahon, who got a nod from coaches for his work in pad drills, is one to watch.
▪ Alex Armah worked with the tight ends again.
▪ Charlotte product Austin Duke quietly had a nice day and also quietly put on seven pounds of muscle this offseason. He no longer looks like a stiff breeze would blow him over. Also having a good day: Doss and UNC’s Bug Howard.
▪ CJ Anderson had on so many clothes that it was hard to see him. He said he would do that for every practice, and so far he has.
▪ Offensive tackle Daryl Williams drew some praise for “picking his man up off the ground,” according to offensive line coach John Matsko, in a blocking drill.
▪ Shaq Thompson went for an interception in the flat but didn’t come up with it, leaving Greg Olsen with a long gain.
▪ Kawann Short just lept to bat down a pass, prompting a gasp from reporters on the sideline.
▪ McCaffrey had a nice shoestring catch on a Newton screen pass that was tipped.
▪ Man, Garrett Gilbert has a cannon for an arm.
