Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has gained weight, feels good

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gained weight during the offseason. He says that he feels good and is still fast entering his second season in the NFL. The Panthers reported to training camp Wednesday.
According to Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, saying that having quarterback Cam Newton on the field for training camp is important might be the understatement of the year. The Panthers reported to Wofford College on Wednesday.
Christian McCaffrey responds to a question on national-anthem protests after reporting to training camp at Wofford College on Wednesday. McCaffrey says that the team has an unbelievable group of guys and that they are all on the same page.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess was late arriving for check-in at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday. A wreck on I-85 South stopped traffic and put things in perspective for Funchess.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has started seeing the number 54 everywhere. Thompson made the revelation to media members after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
In Saturday’s commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin where he finished his college football career, Wilson retold the story, in new detail, of being pushed out of N.C. State by former football coach Tom O’Brien after the 2010 season.
'All In with Cam Newton' is a 20-episode series on Nickelodeon, hosted by Newton. The show pairs kids with unique mentors who lend their expertise in a variety of fields, like gymnastics, animation, basketball and even local city government.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Tuesday that he has no regrets for how he handled the Super Bowl news conference, where he mostly said one-word answers and walked off after about three minutes.