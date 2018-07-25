Panthers Greg Olsen: Understatement of the year on Cam Newton’s importance
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says that it might be the understatement of the year when it comes to how important having quarterback Cam Newton on the field for OTA and training camp. The Panthers reported to Wofford College on Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has started seeing the number 54 everywhere. Thompson made the revelation to media members after arriving at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess was late arriving for check in at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Wednesday. A wreck on I-85 South stopped traffic and put things in perspective for Funchess.
In Saturday’s commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin where he finished his college football career, Wilson retold the story, in new detail, of being pushed out of N.C. State by former football coach Tom O’Brien after the 2010 season.
'All In with Cam Newton' is a 20-episode series on Nickelodeon, hosted by Newton. The show pairs kids with unique mentors who lend their expertise in a variety of fields, like gymnastics, animation, basketball and even local city government.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said Tuesday that he has no regrets for how he handled the Super Bowl news conference, where he mostly said one-word answers and walked off after about three minutes.
The star of "The Blind Side" is playing a starring role for the Carolina Panthers as they head into Super Bowl 50. His famous mother Leigh Anne Tuohy -- portrayed by Sandra Bullock -- is happy to see her son at home: "I think that the fact that Mi