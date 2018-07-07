'Welcome to the world.' Panthers QB Cam Newton's family grows by one.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is apparently having quite a good summer.

Saturday morning, Kia Proctor, his longtime girlfriend, let the world know some inside news that no doubt will inspire Newton even more before training camp begins July 26 in Spartanburg.

According to Proctor's subtle Instagram post Saturday, Newton became a father again sometime Friday, this time a boy. The official Panthers Twitter feed confirmed the news by tweeting her Instagram post with the words: "Congratulations to Cam and his family on their newest addition".

The black-and-white photo captures an affectionate moment before the birth: It's Proctor, in an elegant, flowing dress, with Newton in his own eye-catching outfit. While facing each other, they focus and caress her baby bump while standing in front of an open window draped by long lacy curtains that complement her dress while framing lights from nearby buildings.

Proctor's caption simply reads: "July 6, 2018 Welcome to the world baby boy" with a blue heart.

Details about his second son, including his name, remain sparse. Proctor's post had more than 10,000 likes at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Newton and Proctor have an older son, Chosen Sebastian Newton, who'll turn 3 on Christmas Eve, and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, born in February 2018.

Newton's family also includes Proctor's older daughter from a previous relationship. The five posed for another Instagram photo that she posted earlier.

Newton hasn't commented yet on social media about the latest addition to his growing family.

Proctor also used Instagram back in March to announce her pregnancy.