Takeaways from Knicks’ preseason victory over Pacers

NEW YORK — The Knicks wanted offense. They got offense.

The enhanced roster scored over 100 points in the first three quarters, and toppled the Pacers in Tuesday’s preseason opener, 125-104, on the back of the starters.

Julius Randle was strong. RJ Barrett dropped a smooth 17 points in 25 minutes, showing the kind of quiet efficiency reminiscent of last season. Newcomer Kemba Walker put in work. Evan Fournier started well but was kind of lost in the second half and finished with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Here are four takeaways from an encouraging first night from Tom Thibodeau’s squad:

CLEAR ROTATION PICTURE

Tom Thibodeau gave us long looks at his preferred rotations, and nothing was surprising.

With Mitchell Robinson injured and Nerlens Noel resting, the Knicks’ starters were Walker (PG), Fournier (SG), Barrett (SF), Randle (PF) and Taj Gibson (C).

The second unit was also predictable, with an alteration at center because of Noel’s absence: Derrick Rose (PG), Immanuel Quickley (SG), Alec Burks (SF), Obi Toppin (PF) and Jericho Sims (C).

Like last season, the reserves are spry and athletic with a style suitable to fast pace. It’s a good mix for high-scoring spurts.

WHO DIDN’T PLAY?

Thibodeau said he will alternate rest days for rotation players in the four preseason games. Noel was the first to sit Tuesday, and Thibodeau moved Taj Gibson into the lineup at center (Mitchell Robinson remains inactive while rehabbing his broken foot).

“We may have one guy out each game just to get a look at some guys that are maybe not initially in the rotation,” Thibodeau said.

Noel’s absence also freed up minutes for rookie Jericho Sims, who scored eight points with six rebounds in 25 minutes. Before the game, Thibodeau floated the possibility of a small-ball lineup with Kevin Knox and Julius Randle.

Knox remained glued to the bench until garbage time. He airballed his first shot before converting two buckets at the rim.

There was also no clarity on who would grab the final roster spot since Dwayne Bacon and Wayne Selden both picked up DNPs.

Rookie Miles McBride played in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of a fan group that had been chanting for his entry. First-round pick Quentin Grimes also played the final four minutes.

KEMBA’S DEBUT

It was a strong introduction. The Bronx product got a nice pop from the sparse preseason crowd when announced in the lineup. He drove for a lay-up for not only his first points with the Knicks, but also New York’s first points of the preseason. He finished with 12 points in 21 minutes on 5-of-10 shooting, and largely played a positive role.

But if we’re going to nitpick, there was one play that showed Walker doesn’t possess the same quickness of his All-Star years. He was leading a mini-break in the second quarter and attempted a Eurostep, only to realize he couldn’t finish the move and committed a turnover.

Another storyline that bears watching: how will Walker’s presence affect Randle?

Randle dominated the ball last season as the principle playmaker, but Walker will take the ball out of his hands. It’s by design, of course. Randle needed help in the playoffs and both Walker and Evan Fournier were acquired to serve that purpose. On Tuesday, Randle was impressive 20 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes. But we thought his best minutes occurred in a lineup with Rose, not Walker, at point guard.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 10:13 PM.