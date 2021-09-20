Basketball

Charlotte Hornets signed a former Kansas State star to their roster

The Hornets signed Xavier Sneed on Monday. (Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/TNS)
The Hornets signed Xavier Sneed on Monday. (Shane Keyser/Kansas City Star/TNS) Shane Keyser TNS

With training camp right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets added another player to the mix Monday.

They signed Xavier Sneed, who impressed the coaching staff at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists in four games during summer league.

Sneed, who appeared in 13 games last season for the G League Greensboro Swarm, averaged 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He was a four-year player at Kansas State.

This story is developing and will be updated.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Plum, Young lift Aces over Mercury 84-83

September 20, 2021 3:51 PM

Sports

Powers scores 27, Lynx keep Mystics out of playoffs 83-77

September 20, 2021 3:46 PM

Sports

Ogunbowale, Wings keep LA from playoffs 87-84, Liberty in

September 20, 2021 3:46 PM

Sports

Washington, Los Angeles lose giving New York playoff spot

September 20, 2021 3:46 PM

Sports

DeShields scores 30 as Sky pulls away, beat Fever 98-87

September 20, 2021 3:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service