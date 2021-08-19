Terry Rozier and the Hornets agree to a max contract extension

The Charlotte Hornets and Terry Rozier have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to a report.

The Observer confirmed Thursday morning with a league source that Rozier will sign a maximum extension worth $97 million that will keep him with the Hornets through the 2025-26 season. The deal will make him one of the NBA’s 10 highest-paid guards.

Rozier, 27, averaged a career-best 20.4 points per game last season as the Hornets’ starting shooting guard, along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

He joined the Hornets ahead of the 2019-20 season in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.

