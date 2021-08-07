Basketball

Hornets, coach James Borrego in agreement on a contract extension, source says

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego yells instructions to his team during late fourth quarter action against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Hornets defeated the Pacers 108-105.
The Charlotte Hornets are working toward multi-year contract extension with head coach James Borrego. There is an agreement in principle with Borrego, a team source said.

Borrego is entering his fourth season leading the Hornets. The team finished the 2020-21 season 33-39, and made the NBA’s play-in game despite dealing with a rash of injuries to key players late in the season. Before those injuries, at one point, the Hornets were fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hornets hired Borrego away from San Antonio before the 2018-19 season. He had been an assistant to recent gold medal-winning coach Gregg Popovich with the Spurs for three seasons.

In three years with the Hornets, Borrego is 95-124, with his best season his first, when he guided the team to a 39-43 record. Borrego also coached 30 games with the Orlando Magic in 2014-15, going 10-20.

