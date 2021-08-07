Basketball

Hornets just completed a 3-team deal for Devonte’ Graham. Here’s what they get in return

Wes Iwundu (25), pictured here guarding Jimmy Butler in 2018, is joining the Hornets as part of a sign-and-trade.
Wes Iwundu (25), pictured here guarding Jimmy Butler in 2018, is joining the Hornets as part of a sign-and-trade. Stephen M. Dowell TNS

The sign-and-trade that sent Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham to New Orleans became official Saturday morning, and with it came clarity of what Charlotte is receiving in return.

The deal has become a three-team sign-and-trade with the Hornets, Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

From the Pelicans, the Hornets received Wes Iwundu, a protected first-round pick and cash considerations. From the Grizzlies, Charlotte gets the draft rights to Tyler Harvey.

The first-round pick Charlotte acquired from the Pelicans is lottery protected. If New Orleans becomes a lottery team in next year’s draft, the Hornets will instead get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, according to a league source.

The Pelicans get Graham, 7-footer Jonas Valuncianas and the draft rights to Trey Murphy and Brandon Boston.

Memphis gets Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to Ziaire Williams and Jared Butler and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the pelicans.

Iwundu, a 6-7 small forward, will enter his fifth NBA season in 2021-22. He was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in 2017 and played for the Mavericks and Pelicans last season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

