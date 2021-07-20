Cade Cunningham attends Tigers game; fans chant ‘we want Cade’

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons fans are counting down the days until the 2021 NBA draft on July 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (It's at nine now. You're welcome.)

They received exciting news nearly one month ago when the Pistons won the lottery, securing the right to select Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has played it coy, but the rumblings are growing that Cunningham will be the pick, barring a stunning last-minute trade down.

More Cunningham-to-Detroit indicators popped up Monday.

Cunningham, alongside his cousin and trainer Ashton Bennings, attended Monday night's Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers — a 14-0 win for the surging home team.

Cunningham took a picture outside the stadium with three fans, posted a short story to his Instagram account from his seats with the caption "Detroit, Michigan," and Bennings posted a short video of Cunningham reacting to fans chanting, "we want Cade."

Cunningham is in Detroit for his predraft workout with the Pistons.

Cunningham, who played one season with the Cowboys before declaring for this year's draft, is from Arlington, Texas, so we're not sure where his allegiance is ... right now.

The 19-year-old is expected to be the top pick.

The Pistons also own three second-round picks.