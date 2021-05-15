Miles Bridges spectacular in comeback from COVID, but Hornets lose in OT to Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets lost in overtime Saturday to the New York Knicks, a game that could have clinched 8th place for the Hornets.

Charlotte lost 118-109, after Devonte Graham missed a 3-pointer just before the end of regulation. The Hornets came back from an 18-point first-half deficit, but lost their fourth in a row.

However, they did not lose control of their seeding in Tuesday’s NBA play-in tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115, so the Hornets can still finish eighth in the Eastern Conference standings by winning a road game against the Washington Wizards Sunday.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges was amazing in his first game back from a bout with COVID-19, scoring 30 points off the bench. Graham, also a reserve Saturday, scored 25.

Hornets coach James Borrego went heavily with veterans in the second half Saturday. LaMelo Ball, the frontrunner for NBA rookie of the year, played just four minutes after halftime.