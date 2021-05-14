Why Hornets won’t get roster help for Saturday’s game versus the New York Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets won’t have Miles Bridges back in time to play Saturday against the New York Knicks

Bridges, who has missed the last six games following a COVID-19 diagnosis, has not yet cleared health and safety protocols, and the Hornets list him as out for Saturday’s road game against the Knicks.

It’s not clear whether Bridges might be cleared in time for the regular-season finale versus the Washington Wizards Sunday. The Hornets hope to finish 8th in the Eastern Conference standings, their best possible seed in next week’s play-in tournament.

Hornets coach James Borrego was hopeful Bridges was close to being made available. He said Wednesday the Hornets “miss him dearly.”

Borrego spoke about Wednesday about how he’d need to be cautious working Bridges back in once he is cleared.

“Every player’s story is different — every guy has come out of (having COVID-19) differently,” Borrego said.

“For some guys, it takes weeks to recover and feel better. It’s not just athletes, it’s everybody in general. We’re going to have to navigate this one very lightly. We’re going to have to monitor him and make sure his safety and his health are the No. 1 priority.”

The Hornets have lost their last three games and are in a seeding battle with the Indiana Pacers and Wizards

The Hornets have significant absences beyond Bridges. Small forwards Gordon Hayward (foot sprain) and Cody Martin (ankle sprain) are both out and not close to returning. Neither was able to participate in a light practice Wednesday.